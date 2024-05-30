Channel 4 News has a dual output for their news programmes with some airing from London and others from Leeds, however, this is the first time the corporation note a BBC national news programme has been produced regularly outside of the capital. Magazine and news programme Breakfast has been produced in Salford since 2012.

The News at One will be live from its new home in Salford for the first time on Monday 3 June.

“Announced last year as part of the changes happening in BBC News, the move to Salford makes the News at One the first daily network TV news bulletin outside London.” – BBC

This forms part of the BBC’s Across the UK (ATUK) plan, which aims to move power and decision-making across the country to better reflect, represent and serve all parts of the UK. The regional news will be included in the hour-long BBC News at One.

A pool of regular and well-known news presenters will front the programme from Salford including Ben Brown, Anna Foster, Tina Daheley, Jon Kay – and Sally Nugent, who will present the first edition.

“The programme will be extended to one hour – giving daytime viewers a more comprehensive view of the biggest stories of the day with greater depth, context and analysis. In addition to the main news agenda, the team will work closely with BBC Breakfast to feature more human interest stories – reflecting the communities across our nations.” – BBC

The programme will be edited by Richard Frediani who also is editor for BBC Breakfast.