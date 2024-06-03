The women of Weatherfield take centre stage this month as secrets unfold, lies are unearthed and love is put to the test.

In the second of two features, ATV Today takes a look at the latest dramas from Weatherfield with both on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent. As relationships come under fire on-screen, the team behind the cameras look at how they bring three-hours of drama a week to ITV1 and STV screens…

VERITY MACLEOD – PRODUCER

Tell us a bit about your role, what’s a standard day like for you?

There’s definitely no standard day working behind the scenes on Coronation Street because there are always fresh challenges that crop up – sometimes from the unlikeliest places! I spend a lot of time reading and making notes on scripts and storylines. Then I have meetings with the writers, actors, directors and production team to design the stories that go on the telly and entertain the nation. It’s the best job in the world because you get to make up stories all day and play with your favourite characters. That’s no to say it’s easy, or doesn’t require long hours, but as the saying goes, find a job you love, and you will never work a day in your life. That’s how I feel about working on Corrie.

How did you get started in the industry?

I was a runner on a couple of films. Then I got a week’s work experience at Coronation Street and the rest, as they say, is history.

How long have you been at Coronation Street and what is it that keeps you here?

It’ll be 20 years since my work experience in October. Firstly, I love the show. I started watching it with my Grandma when I was three or four and I have lovely memories of that. Secondly, the people. The team is full of wonderful, talented, passionate people.

What’s your favourite thing about working at Coronation Street?

I love telling stories that have an impact in the real world. Stories like Aidan’s suicide, David’s rape, Bethany’s grooming and the current bullying storyline. When you know you’ve made a difference to someone in the real world it matters so much to me.

What does it mean to you as a woman to be working in the industry and seeing so many other women in high profile roles?

It’s really important. There’s still a glass ceiling and we need to smash it. I love seeing other women in important roles and ITV is definitely a great company for that. Quite a few of our departments are headed up by women who are fantastic at their job and I couldn’t do mine without them. Also, having a female CEO running ITV is very inspiring.