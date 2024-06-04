Cindy is determined to win George back, so she plans a family dinner and movie night with their daughters. Elaine generously offers Anna The Vic flat living room for the event.

Cindy and Ian’s relationship remains strained and the pair have a row.

Later, at No.55, George is making dinner when Cindy arrives dressed to the nines. Ian waits at home with a surprise romantic dinner he’s cooked for her.

Meanwhile, Eve is sickened to see Vinny cosying up to Nish, but Suki quickly shuts her down. Later, Eve has a row with Nish at The Vic, and Suki drags her away, fearing she’ll get in trouble.

Elsewhere, Maya reprimands Harvey for going through her socials. He apologises and invites her for a drink. As they chat, Maya divulges that her husband died last year. Later, after Maya leaves her hat behind, Harvey goes to message her online, only to discover that her account has been deleted.

Also, Kathy hears Reiss is looking for work and suggests Phil might need an accountant. Phil offers Reiss an interview.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Dawn is grateful when Rose offers her some respite and convinces her to join her for a brandy to unwind.

However, Will is horrified when he catches Rose offering Dawn some heavy-duty sleeping tablets. Will tells Rose that Dawn is in recovery and warns her that she’s on her last chance at Home Farm.

Meanwhile, Marlon vents his concerns to Paddy.

Elsewhere, Samson is chuffed.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm