ITV has commissioned a new game show 99 To Beat hosted by brothers Adam and Ryan Thomas.

The duo will offer fun commentary as they lead 100 contestants through a variety of silly and entertaining head-to-head games.

Adam & Ryan Thomas said:

“It’s new, it’s fresh, it’s fun and we can’t wait for people to see it! It really is the ultimate family show, and so we couldn’t be more excited to be hosting it together, as a family. It’s a dream come true for us. We can already imagine people at home playing these games with their families as it’s fun/silly/competitive & heartfelt.”

99 to Beat is the game show that anyone can win, but there’s one rule players must follow if they’re to be in with a chance of walking away with the cash prize – Don’t. Come. Last. As contestants battle it out against each other, each round will see the number of players whittled down until one person takes the top prize.

The new series is being made by Initial (a Banijay UK company). Casting for the show is currently open at https://www.initialtv.com/be-on-our-shows

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV, said:

“With their infectious laughs and undeniable warmth, I couldn’t think of anyone more befitting than Adam and Ryan Thomas to front this exciting new series. With them at the helm, 99 to Beat is sure to be a supremely entertaining watch.”

Ryan Thomas is a familiar face to many, thanks to his role as Jason Grimshaw in ITV’s Coronation Street from 2000 to 2016. Meanwhile, Adam Thomas has made a name for himself with his roles as Donte Charles in the BBC’s Waterloo Road and Adam Barton in ITV’s Emmerdale.

Both brothers have also showcased their skills as contestants on various shows, with Ryan appearing on Celebrity Masterchef and Dancing On Ice, and Adam taking up the challenge of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Strictly Come Dancing.