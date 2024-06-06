A North Wales singer has said that taking part in S4C’s programme Canu Gyda fy Arwr has changed her life.

Ffion Wynne Edwards from Nefyn in Pen Llyn says that singing with Elidyr Glyn and his band Bwncath, bolstered her confidence after a difficult time in her life. Ffion, a young carers support officer with Gwynedd Council, was 13 years old when she started as her mother’s carer and she continued to look after her mum until her death in 2015.

Since losing her mother, Ffion’s grandmother has died and she has lost two babies.

Ffion Wynne Edwards:

“I’ve been through some very tough times. Singing has often taken me from dark places, but there have been times when I also gave up. Taking part in this programme and chatting with Elidyr raised my confidence again.”

Canu Gyda Fy Arwr is broadcast tonight on S4C. The programme gives a member of the public the chance to meet, and sing with their musical hero, and is co-presented by opera singer Rhys Meirion and the singer songwriter, Bronwen Lewis.

Ffion Wynne Edwards:

“The experience of singing with Elidyr and his band Bwncath, along with an orchestra has changed my life 100%. I’ve sang at so many events and shows since recording this programme – I’m buzzing!”

During the programme Ffion is given advice by Elidyr Glyn on performing in front of an audience. Elidyr says “When you sing, try not to overthink about what people think of you, just sing. If it sounds good to you, it won’t sound bad to others.” Following her mother’s death, Ffion’s family and friends have rallied round to support her. Ffion’s Aunty Jo says: “She doesn’t believe enough in herself. She has a gift and she has the talent. This show is going to make a world of difference. I think it’s amazing that she’s here and its great to see her developing.”

Canu Gyda Fy Arwr, tonight 9pm, (Thursday June 6th) S4C – also be available to watch on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.