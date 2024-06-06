The Mitchell family in EastEnders is about to get bigger this summer with the introduction of three new characters.

Billy Mitchell, played by Perry Fenwick, will have his world turned upside down when he discovers that his father, Stevie (played by Alan Ford), has been keeping a secret family from him.

Actor Roland Manookian, best known for his roles in The Football Factory, RocknRolla, and The Rise of the Footsoldier series, is set to portray Billy’s half-brother, Teddy. Elijah Holloway and Lewis Bridgeman will be playing Teddy’s sons, Harry and Barney.

Speaking of joining EastEnders, Roland Manookian said:

“I’ve been watching EastEnders my whole life, so being part of it is amazing! Coming in as a Mitchell means you’ve got big shoes to fill, but it’s a challenge that I’m happy to accept. It’s a privilege to have the chance to work with the likes of Perry Fenwick, Steve McFadden, and the legendary Alan Ford – what amazing company to keep. Teddy is an enigmatic sort of fella with old-school principles, but he’s tuned into modernity, too. It’s a lovely part to get my teeth into.”

The three of them are set to show up in Walford this June, as Teddy comes looking for his father. However, things take an unexpected turn when he encounters Billy, Phil (played by Steve McFadden), and the rest of the Mitchell family.

Elijah Holloway said:

“It’s a massive privilege to join a British institution like EastEnders, and to be playing a Mitchell makes it even more exciting. Harry has a lot of charm and swagger, but he’s got a bit of a temper, too. He can’t resist trouble, or the ladies, so he’s ready to shake things up in typical Mitchell style!”

Tensions will run high as Stevie confesses that Teddy is Billy’s half-brother, meaning there’s a whole new branch to the Mitchell family that neither Billy nor Phil knew anything about.

Lewis Bridgemen said:

“Joining the EastEnders cast has been very exciting and such a great opportunity, which has been made even better by working with a wonderful cast and crew. Barney is an interesting character to explore because of his more introverted nature compared to the other members of his family, and I’m looking forward to seeing how he grows and develops in Albert Square.”

Executive Producer, Chris Clenshaw, teased: “The arrival of Teddy, Harry and Barney will be a seismic shock for Billy and an unwelcome surprise for Phil. With their arrival sparking more questions than answers, it’s not long before the Mitchells find themselves at war as Teddy and his sons are thrust into the heart of the drama.”

EastEnders Monday-Thursday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer