A shocked Toyah finds Leanne telling someone on her laptop screen that she loves them and reckons it is Rowan, but Leanne denies it. Nick is shocked when Toyah tells him what she heard and heads straight home, where he finds Rowan and Leanne holding hands on the sofa. How will Leanne explain this?

Toyah begs Leanne to open her eyes and see Rowan for what he really is, but they are interrupted when the police arrive and Kit arrests Toyah for murder after the body of a baby was found buried in the park.

Meanwhile, Dee Dee tells Glenda she also has a claim on half of George’s house. As George tries to impress a potentially lucrative client, Dee Dee delivers the letter detailing Glenda’s claim for half his business and house.

George storms into the pub and lambasts Glenda, but she sticks to her guns. Glenda confides in Michael that George was their dad’s favourite and she was second fiddle. Michael assures her that she’s kind, funny and smart and pulls her in for a kiss.

Elsewhere, having finally got her mail redirected from London, Bethany is furious to discover someone has been fraudulently using her old company credit card. Bethany seeks advice from Joel.

Also, Tyrone tears a strip off Cassie for trying to cause friction between Kevin and Abi.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Rose pretends to be Kim when Leyla shows a client around Home Farm.

Meanwhile, Amy is anxious.

Elsewhere, Cain is furious.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm

Freddie is interrogating Ethan in the garage, resorting to physical force in order to extract information about Warren’s activities. Eventually, Ethan discloses that the mission is named Project Katy.

Mercedes and Freddie break into Warren’s van and find something.

Later, Freddie heads to prison to see Grace on the day before their wedding. He agrees to stick to the plan.

Meanwhile, Zain loses faith in his relationship with Misbah. Tom acts as matchmaker for the pair but Donny gets in the way.

Elsewhere, Cindy and Dave rally around Nancy following the accusations.

Also, Dilly tries to talk to Zoe but she refuses to go to Hunter’s funeral.

Hollyoaks, E4, tonight at 7pm