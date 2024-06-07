From Big Brother to Long Lost Familes Davina has heart…

And now the presenter, podcaster and author is on Heart. Davina McCall will guest host on the UK’s largest commercial breakfast show, Heart Breakfast from Monday 10th of June to Friday 21st of June while regular host Amanda Holden is filming a new TV show.

Davina will be stepping in on Heart Breakfast alongside host Jamie Theakston every weekday morning from 6.30am – 10am, waking up the nation by playing the biggest and best feel-good music all morning.

Davina McCall is one of Britain’s most beloved presenters, having hosted some of the biggest shows in television including ‘Big Brother’, ‘Long Lost Family’, ‘This Time Next Year’, and a panel judge on ‘The Masked Singer’.

Davina also hosts her weekly podcast ‘Making the Cut’ with her partner Michael Douglas and is an author of the best-selling book ‘Menopausing’ and memoir ‘Lessons I’ve Learned’.

“I’m so excited to be stepping in for Amanda to guest host Heart Breakfast. I’ve known Jamie for forever so this isn’t going to be like work, more like a two week playdate! I love listening to Heart, on the train, at home, anywhere really! I can’t wait to get into the Heart studios and play all the best feel-good music for you all!” – Davina McCall

