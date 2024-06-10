The Beeb have announced the presenters, judges and pros for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

There haven’t been any alterations to the presenting or judges line-up, as Tess Daly, Claudia Winkleman, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood, and Anton Du Beke will all be returning to their roles.

The professional dancers for this year include: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Vito Coppola.

Giovanni Pernice’s absence from the line-up of pros puts an end to rumours about his involvement. The Italian, who was on the show for 9 years, has been facing negative media coverage about his teaching methods. Pernice, 33, has said he is “surprised” by the reports and rejects “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Legal firm Carter Ruck said it had contacted the BBC regarding “numerous serious complaints” about his alleged behaviour while filming Strictly. The BBC has not commented.

The Beeb have also confirmed that Dave Arch is set to lead the show’s live music once more, and that the show’s annual trip to the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool is also slated to be going ahead.

Sarah James, Executive Producer said:

“This year Strictly marks two decades of entertaining the nation and we will be back with a bang in September as we celebrate in style with our incredible team both on and off screen.”