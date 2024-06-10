ITV and ITV Studios have appointed Sophie Roper to the role of Producer for Emmerdale with immediate effect.

Sophie is moving from her role as Story Producer for Emmerdale which she has held since July 2016. Working alongside fellow producer Laura Shaw, she will be in charge of Emmerdale‘s storytelling, casting and production process. She has been handling these duties since April, when Kate Brooks moved on to become the producer of Coronation Street.

Sophie Roper said:

“As a lifelong soap fan, I feel privileged to be part of such an iconic and well- loved programme and I’m thrilled to be taking the show forward as Producer, alongside an incredibly talented and dedicated team. Emmerdale truly is a special place both on and offscreen and as we embark on this next chapter, I look forward to bringing more bold and ground breaking drama to the Dales.”

Sophie will be reporting to and working in line with Executive Producer for Continuing Drama, Iain MacLeod and John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North and ITV’s Drama Commissioner, Huw Kennair-Jones.

After graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a BA in English Literature and Media, she started her career in serial drama at Coronation Street. Initially working as a trainee Location Manager for 2 years, she eventually became a storyliner on the show.

One of her notable contributions was shaping the plot for the special live episode in 2015, commemorating ITV’s 60th anniversary. The episode showed Kylie Platt taking matters into her own hands by killing her abusive ex Callum Logan to protect her sister-in-law Sarah, leading to a dramatic storyline involving Kylie, David, and Sarah covering up the crime.

Iain MacLeod said:

“Sophie is a real talent and has a natural eye for a big, bold story so she is the perfect person to maintain Emmerdale’s tradition of challenging, exciting narratives. I am thrilled that she has made the well-deserved step up into her new role and with her as a more senior part of the very talented team in Leeds, viewers will be in for an engrossing, exhilarating and emotional ride.”

Her previous role at Emmerdale saw her contribute to storylines such as Pierce’s coercive control over Rhona, Maya Stepney’s grooming of Jacob, Faith Dingle’s critically acclaimed cancer storyline and Meena Jutla’s arrival in the Village and her murderous rampage.

Huw Kennair-Jones said:

“After a brilliant tenure as Story Producer, we’re thrilled Sophie will be joining Laura to Produce Emmerdale, bringing to the role a wealth of creative storytelling and passion for the show. I can’t wait to see what she has in store for the residents of the village, it’s safe to say there won’t be a dull moment!”

