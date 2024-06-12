Linda offers to help Sharon tell Albie about Keanu, but Sharon covers and insists she can do it alone. Sharon wavers, but finally tells Albie about Keanu’s death following some words of advice from Martin.

Later, Sharon is touched by a gesture from Ollie, and makes a decision to attend Keanu’s funeral tomorrow for her son.

Meanwhile, upon arriving home, Patrick and Yolande are met with Kim’s disapproval for leaving Denzel alone. Howie struggles to reconnect with his son.

Yolande and Patrick are delighted when Chelsea asks them to be Jordan’s godparents, but the moment is short-lived when Chelsea reveals that Levi has left Walford

Elsewhere, Kat spots Bianca’s upset and the pair head to The Albert to talk.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

When Leanne returns, a guilty Nick quizzes her about Rowan. An affronted Leanne assures him she would never cheat on him. Nick and Toyah agree their kiss was a mistake. Rowan calls at the Bistro on his motorbike and handing a spare helmet to Leanne, tells her he’s got a surprise for her. Nick fumes, while Toyah is incredulous.

At a hotel restaurant, Rowan introduces Leanne to Willow, the CEO of The Institute, over video call. He tells a flattered Leanne she will soon be able to recruit new members herself.

As Toyah sets off for her Institute court case, she receives a call which shocks her. Toyah hurries into A&E and tells the nurse on the desk that she had a call to inform her that her sister Leanne has been involved in a motorbike accident.

The police inform Toyah that they can now release her baby for burial. Toyah’s stunned.

Meanwhile, at the flower shop flat, the Eyegaze specialist teaches Paul how to use his new equipment. Summer returns from America and reveals that she’s got a new boyfriend, Felix, and he’s waiting to meet them in The Rovers.

Billy and Paul are about to leave the flat when Paul falls down the stairs. As Paul recovers, Todd turns up and Summer arrives with Felix. How will the meeting go?

Elsewhere, Ken is dismayed to discover he will need round the clock care whilst he recovers.

Also, Michael steps in to defend Glenda when she is having a row with George, revealing they are now an item; Abi and Kevin are delighted that the documentary about Corey’s prison football team has been cancelled.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Belle tries to convince herself that everything is going to be okay.

Meanwhile, Vinny and Gabby find themselves kissing.

Elsewhere, Ruby wants to turn herself in. Charles finds Ruby in the church. Ruby tentatively reaches for his hand and Charles allows her to comfort him.

Also, Liam is torn over his feelings for Ella.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm