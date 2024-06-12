As revealed on Good Morning Britain this morning, an exclusive telephone poll for GMB, undertaken by Survation revealed that almost half of voters (45%) are prepared to vote for a party which is not their first choice – if it meant denying victory to a party they did not like.

There is also further evidence of this in the voting intention figures with 38% of 2019 Liberal Democrats voters saying that they now intend to vote Labour. The telephone poll, which spoke to 1000 people between the 5th and 11th June, is the first of a new weekly segment on Good Morning Britain in the lead up to the general election.

Revealing that Labour’s lead over the Conservatives has now narrowed to 18 points: 41% to 23%, a third of respondents still believe that Labour has run the best campaign so far, with only 12% choosing the Conservatives.

Looking into some of the motivations behind people’s choices showed that Sir Keir Starmer is seen as a better candidate to be Prime Minister than Rishi Sunak – 42% to 27% – although 30% responded that they ‘don’t know’.

The Labour leader is voted to be more trusted on the economy than the current Prime Minister, with Labour also proving to be more trusted to address the key issues concerning voters – the cost of living, NHS and immigration.

When asked ‘what is the number one issue when deciding how to vote’, 11% chose “conduct of government”, suggesting a general cynicism in politics and politicians, with memories of recent scandals such as Partygate, still fresh in people’s minds. Further evidence of the dangers facing the Tories comes from Reform UK with almost a quarter (23%) of those who voted Conservative in 2019 stating that they will now vote Reform.