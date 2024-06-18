Phil persists in questioning Sharon, but she remains firm that there is nothing to tell.

Realising he must try a different tact, Phil makes to head to The Vic to ask Linda himself, but Sharon stops him in his tracks.

Meanwhile, Billy worries about Stevie’s apparent memory lapse, but is soon distracted by Will who is acting strangely. Stevie steps in to diffuse the situation and finds his grandson about to steal money from Honey’s purse.

Will feigns innocence, but Stevie eyes a text on Will’s phone which tells a different story and forces him to reveal all – Will is being blackmailed. Stevie heads to reveal all to Billy but he bottles it at the last minute and asks Mo for help.

Elsewhere, Patrick tries to convince Yolande to skip the baptism, but she’s adamant she’s going. Yolande is annoyed when she learns that Patrick has tried to meddle with Chelsea’s plans.

Later, Elaine buoys Yolande with advice, but it’s short-lived after an encounter with Pastor Clayton and his wife outside the community centre.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Leanne announces that she’s paying for Rose’s funeral out of her savings. Outside the undertakers, George places Rose’s coffin in the hearse. Having spotted Rowan watching from Victoria Garden, a furious Toyah races over and, giving him a shove, orders him to stay away as he’s not welcome. Leanne watches with horror.

Once the funeral is over, Leanne admits that she hasn’t got any savings and Rowan paid for the funeral. How will Toyah react? Leanne heads off to see Rowan, leaving Nick in despair.

Toyah confronts Rowan and tells him that she’s going to do everything she can to expose him for the vile man he really is. Back home, Toyah finds comfort in the arms of Nick. As they kiss, they are unaware that from the derelict builder’s yard, a man is watching them.

Meanwhile, Summer and Felix call at the flat in time to hear Paul playing a derogatory message about Felix on his Eyegaze. As Billy and Todd desperately look for the mute button, Felix heads out and Summer’s mortified.

Elsewhere, Bethany returns home from her interview and tells Sarah that she got the job but she’s dreading her first assignment. Bethany calls at the garage and tells Abi that she got the job at the magazine but the first article they want her to write is in support of Corey Brent. Abi’s horrified.

Also, Cassie offers to be Ken’s carer for a quarter the price of a professional.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Amy and Moira visit Matty in prison. Matty is on edge when Moira mentions his medication and confesses that he hasn’t showered since he arrived.

Moira is disheartened to hear Samson is still sticking to his story with Josh. She follows Samson to The Woolpack toilets, full of dark intent.

Meanwhile, Tom heads upstairs and Belle unlocks his phone, trying to access his banking app to pay for the taxi to attend her appointment. Belle is floored when she realises Tom has been tracking her movements.

Elsewhere, Claudette encourages Manpreet to fight for her relationship with Charles.

Also, Nicky is determined to distance himself from his parents and floats the idea of moving away with Suni.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now