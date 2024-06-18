ITV has acquired all 7 series of the Gilmore Girls from Warner Bros. Discovery, with the full box set dropping on ITVX from Thursday 4th July.

Hailed by the New York Times as an ‘endless buffet of TV comfort food’, the much-loved comedy drama continues to attract fans across the world more than 20 years on. From the 00’s fashion resurgence to mother–daughter bonding, TikTok trends and slow burn romances – the Gilmore Girls’ undeniable cultural impact is stronger than ever as new audiences discover the charm of Stars Hollow and old fans flock to revisit the Gilmore’s time and time again.

ITV’s Head of Content Acquisitions, Sasha Breslau:

“We’re over the moon to be bringing Stars Hollow to audiences in July. The Gilmore Girls’ enduring popularity has been amazing to follow over the years and we hope that many more discover it next month on ITVX”.

Welcome to Stars Hollow, Connecticut, a charming, small and slightly off-centre town known for green lawns, clapboard houses–and enough quirky characters to fill every hayride, parade and picnic for miles. It’s here that we meet headstrong 32-year-old Lorelai Gilmore, who carves out a comfortable, warm, caffeine-filled life for herself and her equally willful teenage daughter, Rory. But when Rory’s attention turns from dreams of private school and Harvard to thoughts of boys and adolescent self-reliance, single mom Lorelai begins noticing more of her own rebellious youth, only 16 years ago, in Rory.

Starring Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, Yanic Truesdale, Jared Padelecki, Milo Ventimiglia – with guest appearances over the series from Chad Michael Murray, Adam Brody, Krysten Ritter and many more.