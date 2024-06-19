As revealed on ITV’s Good Morning Britain this morning, Conservative attempts to target Labour over tax appear to have backfired, according to the latest weekly opinion poll exclusively carried out by Survation for GMB.

Despite continuing to claim Labour’s tax pledges will cost voters £2000, people believe Keir Starmer is being more honest on tax than Rishi Sunak (38% to 28%). In further poll findings, Starmer records his biggest lead yet on who would make the better Prime Minister – 44 points to 27.

With the cost of living remaining the number one concern for voters, there is more encouragement for Starmer and Rachel Reeves, who retain a healthy lead in economic trust over the PM and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. There is no consolation for Rishi Sunak in the popularity stakes according to the poll either, where his standing continues to slide, with Nigel Farage more popular both nationally (+15) and amongst 2019 Conservative voters (+6).

Labour’s vote share remains the same at 41% but – rather than closing the gap – the Conservatives have slipped three points further behind at 20% – and it is the rise of Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party which is largely responsible for the Tories’ decline, taking a quarter of the Conservatives’ 2019 voters.

Reform is up 3 points at 15%, while the Lib Dems have also enjoyed an uplift of 2 points to 12%.

Almost a fifth of voters (18%) remain undecided and almost a third (30%) say they don’t know which party has presented the most credible manifesto, a figure only narrowly beaten by one party – Labour – at 31%.