It’s the day of Jordan’s baptism and Yolande is feeling anxious about being in Pastor Clayton’s company. At the church, Denise senses something is up with Yolande and tries to speak to her alone.

Bernie arrives at the church and bumps into Yolande praying. After the pair share a heart-to-heart about bravery, Yolande decides to go ahead with the baptism as planned but it soon becomes too much for her. After shouting at Pastor Clayton, Yolande hurries out.

Meanwhile, Sharon is spooked when Callum tells her that he’s looking into Keanu’s case. She heads to The Vic to see Johnny, Linda and Jack to discuss a way to keep Callum off the scent.

Jack does his utmost to discourage Callum as a colleague, but Johnny isn’t convinced it will work and later brings up Ben’s absence in an effort to convince Callum to let it go.

Elsewhere, Phil is warmed when Sharon agrees to let him spend some time with Albie.

Also, Mo and Stevie sell stolen goods on the market to raise money for Will but Phil drops them in it with Honey. Over lunch, Harvey opens up to Maya about his son Aaron’s criminal past.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Abi tells Kevin that she has done some digging – Corey’s dad Stefan is a director of the production company that made the documentary and he also owns the magazine. Abi is convinced that Stefan is behind the deep fake videos.

Having reported Stefan to the police, Abi and Kevin watch as DS Swain drags him into an interview room, hoping that their nightmare will soon be over.

Bethany calls at the garage and tells Abi that she’ll quit her job if it’s what she wants, but it could be useful to have someone on the inside to keep tabs on Stefan.

Kevin calls on Bethany and tells her that if she really wants to help, she can lend him her security pass to Stefan’s offices. Bethany reluctantly hands it over.

Meanwhile, Steve makes out to Ken that Cassie’s a qualified carer and they hired her through an agency. Cassie starts work at No.1, but when she reveals that she’s had no training and only stepped in to help out and save the family a bit of cash, Ken’s quietly furious.

Cassie sets Ken straight, explaining that she was honest with Steve from the off and never pretended to have any qualifications. Will she win him round?

Elsewhere, Rowan corners Toyah and hands her a copy of the NDA, suggesting she signs it. When Toyah makes it clear she won’t be blackmailed and she intends to come clean, Rowan points out that it’ll destroy Leanne but he’ll be happy to pick up the pieces. Toyah’s sickened.

Also, Gemma resolves to chase up the landlord over a replacement boiler. Chesney tells Gemma that he will look into installing an electric shower as they’re far cheaper than a boiler.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

A drunken Cain returns to Butler’s and things spiral out of control. Moira is left shaken, with her marriage and her life falling apart.

Meanwhile, at the clinic, Belle struggles to make sense of her situation with Tom, but she is adamant she can’t have this baby.

Elsewhere, Rose informs Ruby their plan is working.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now