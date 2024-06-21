Jon-Paul Bell, who plays Beau Ramsey in Hollyoaks, could be set to leave the show after removing all references to it from his Instagram bio.

His departure was reported by The Sun who note that he is the ‘latest to announce he’s leaving’ amid a cull of 20 cast members.

The show is being compelled to reduce its on-screen talent before transitioning to airing three episodes per week starting in September.

A source told the paper:

“His character has been seriously under-used recently – he’s looking forward to booking other jobs and moving forward in his career.”

Jon-Paul first joined Hollyoaks in 2022, playing Beau, Tony Hutchinson’s (Nick Pickard) son from a brief fling with Sarah Ramsey in 1996.

Beau is currently struggling with a dark secret – he was responsible for the death of his girlfriend Kitty Draper’s (Iz Hesketh) abusive father Declan.

During a confrontation where Declan held Kitty hostage, Beau intervened and unintentionally caused Declan’s death. To cover up the incident, the pair buried the body in Hunter McQueen’s grave after his funeral.