ITV
Ciaran Davies & Nicole Samuel favourites for Love Island win
One Tories probably won’t be betting on…
Welsh couple Ciaran Davies & Nicole Samuel are now the firm favourites to win the current series of Love Island, according to Online Poker.
The couple are a short-priced 15/8 to win the series, with their closest contenders being Ayo Odukoya & Mimii Ngulube, who are way back at 9/2 alongside Sean Stone & Matilda Draper.
Joey Essex and Grace Jackson are narrowly fourth at 5/1. with the remaining couples trading at 14/1 or larger.
Lee Astley, spokesperson for Online Poker:
“Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel have brought some Welsh fire to the Love Island villa and appear to be the strongest couple in there, with their odds of 15/8 to win the series the shortest by a long way.
“Trailing them are Ayo and Mimii along with Sean and Matilda, with both couples at 9/2 as the strength of their respective relationships are yet to be truly tested. Also in contention for the crown are Joey Essex and Grace Jackson at 5/1, whilst it looks like the only way is home for the rest of the couples, who are all 14/1 or bigger.”
Love Island 2024 – Winning Couple
|
Ciaran Davies & Nicole Samuel
|
15/8
|
Ayo Odukoya & Mimii Ngulube
|
9/2
|
Sean Stone & Matilda Draper
|
9/2
|
Joey Essex & Grace Jackson
|
5/1
|
BAR
|
14/1