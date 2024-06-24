One Tories probably won’t be betting on…

Welsh couple Ciaran Davies & Nicole Samuel are now the firm favourites to win the current series of Love Island, according to Online Poker.

The couple are a short-priced 15/8 to win the series, with their closest contenders being Ayo Odukoya & Mimii Ngulube, who are way back at 9/2 alongside Sean Stone & Matilda Draper.

Joey Essex and Grace Jackson are narrowly fourth at 5/1. with the remaining couples trading at 14/1 or larger.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for Online Poker:

“Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel have brought some Welsh fire to the Love Island villa and appear to be the strongest couple in there, with their odds of 15/8 to win the series the shortest by a long way.

“Trailing them are Ayo and Mimii along with Sean and Matilda, with both couples at 9/2 as the strength of their respective relationships are yet to be truly tested. Also in contention for the crown are Joey Essex and Grace Jackson at 5/1, whilst it looks like the only way is home for the rest of the couples, who are all 14/1 or bigger.”

Love Island 2024 – Winning Couple