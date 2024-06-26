Phil sees Will bolting out of the house and goes to investigate. Phil finds an unconscious Stevie and calls for an ambulance. The Mitchells make their way to the hospital.

Phil talks to Will about the incident, and Will admits to everything, prompting Phil to search for Kyle, the boy who was blackmailing Will.

Later, the doctor tells the relieved Mitchells that Stevie has a concussion but will be OK. Three new faces arrive in Albert Square looking for Stevie – Teddy, Harry and Barney Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Levi shows up at the Trueman’s and explains that he has done some digging and discovered a woman called Delia, who accused Pastor Clayton of sexual assault in 2016.

Levi wants Yolande and Delia to go to the police together, but worried about re-traumatising Delia, Yolande agonises over whether to pursue this.

Elsewhere, Nugget is nervous ahead of the boxing tournament and asks Denzel if they need to up their dose of pills. Denzel scoffs at the suggestion as Nugget struggles with dizziness.

Later, during a heart-to-heart, Ravi tries to get Nugget to open up and counsels him not to take short cuts when training.

EastEnders, BBC Two, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

JJ threatens Oscar to not tell anyone what he saw.

At the hospital, Frankie is ecstatic when she finds out that she has been accepted into dance college. Oscar asks her about the video and tries to downplay it.

Meanwhile, Cindy demands answers on Dave’s whereabouts. He tells her that he has found out the person who supplied the dodgy batch of drugs – Warren. Cindy marches to The Loft to confront Warren.

Later, Dave confronts Warren for supplying the dodgy drugs that killed Lizzie. Warren denies it, but when Dave brings up his late sister Katy who died of a drug overdose, it hits a nerve and Warren punches him. Police officers witness the altercation and arrest Warren.

Elsewhere, Scott wants to help with the school prom to take his mind off things.

Also, Sally gives Misbah advice to fight for what she wants. Will she try to win Zain back?

Hollyoaks, E4, tonight at 7pm