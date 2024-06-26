Tickets are on sale for the first in a series of live Emmerdale ‘Audience with’ events.

Claire King, also known as the iconic Kim Tate, is set to be the focus of the inaugural session hosted by This Morning‘s soap exert Sharon Marshall at the Weetwood Hotel.

Jurian Van de Meer, EVP Brand Licensing, ITV, said

“We’ve always said it is exciting to be able to give fans of the soaps the chance to experience unique opportunities and for any Emmerdale fan, the chance to spend a Summer’s evening with Claire and Sharon has to be unmissable. We hope it will give everybody attending memories for a lifetime.”

From the moment ‘Kim’ arrived at the village in 1989 to her return ‘from the dead’ in 1997, the soap world and the Dales were never to be the same again – throughout the evening as they look back over a game changer of a career, Claire and Sharon will discuss some of her most memorable moments on the show, relive iconic scenes on the big screen, find out a little about how the programme is made and perhaps even get a few secrets about the future?

Sharon Marshall said:

“My love for the soaps is, as most people know, boundless! And getting to host these very special evenings and meet fellow soap fans is a true honour. I am over the moon to be sitting down with Claire for this one – there is, without a doubt, only one ‘Kim Tate’ and as far as soap icons go, she’s up there with the best of all time, I suspect it’s going to be a wild evening.”

The evening will conclude with a rare chance to ask questions directly to Claire about her career and learn even more about what it’s like to be one of the most glamorous ‘villains’ on TV and a true soap icon.

Premium ticket holders will also get the chance for a personal meet and greet after the main session is over.

Claire King said:

“Kim Tate has been and remains an incredible part of my life, the chance to play such a powerful (if not tricky!) character is a gift for any actor and I feel very lucky to do so. I am rather fond of her to be honest and can’t wait to see what she gets up to next! To be given the chance to meet the programme’s fans face to face in our home county of Yorkshire for such a special event is fantastic, as Sharon says .. it might be a wild evening!”

For tickets go to https://www.emmerdalevillagetour.co.uk/events/an-audience-with-claire-king/