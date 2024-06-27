Billy tells Stevie that he’s glad he will be OK, but they are finished as family. Will lags behind and apologises to Stevie. While Stevie is comforting Will, he is taken aback when he sees Teddy, his son.

Sending Will off, Stevie lies to Teddy about where he’s been and doesn’t tell him who Will is but curious Teddy makes it his mission to find out the truth. Teddy sees Will with Billy and follows them back to Albert Square.

Billy gets a text from Elaine to say Will is in the bar with a man she doesn’t recognise. Everyone rushes to The Vic, where it looks like a fight is about to kick off until Stevie reveals that Teddy is Billy’s brother.

Meanwhile, Harry does his own digging for information on Walford and chats up Penny. Sparks fly as they get to know each other.

Elsewhere, Barney meets Avani, who gives him the lowdown on life in Walford.

Also, Phil invites Callum and Jay to watch the football with him. All is going well until Kevin, Kyle’s father, arrives.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Laurel notes a tense exchange between Eric and Jai. She’s left suspicious, but Jai covers his fury at Eric.

Meanwhile, Dawn and Evan return to Home Farm, but she is soon hit with paranoia at the thought of the kids seeing their baby brother.

Elsewhere, Matty draws strength from a phone conversation with Amy. However, he is horrified when he returns to his cell to find hardman Les has been moved in with him.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now