Coronation Street star Lorna Laidlaw has reportedly quit the ITV soap.

The actress has played Aggie Bailey in the show since 2019, however the character has not been seen on-screen since June last year.

Aggie’s absence has been explained as caring for a sick relative in Birmingham.

Recently, Aggie disowned her husband Ed due to his gambling problem. After Ed visited Aggie off-screen to discuss their financial troubles, he returned with the news that she wanted to divorce him.

According to a report in The Sun, it appears that Coronation Street fans may have seen the last of Aggie, as Lorna Laidlaw has landed a role in Channel 5 drama The Good Ship Murder.

The murder mystery series, featuring Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward in lead roles, first aired last year and has been renewed for two more series.

A source commented on Lorna’s new opportunity, stating,

“Lorna is a hugely talented actress and it’s a great gig to land. The show films in beautiful Malta and the cast and crew are a close knit group so it’s a really great atmosphere to work in.”

There has been no comment from Coronation Street about these reports.

Prior to joining the street, Laidlaw was best known for her role as Mrs Tembe in the BBC soap Doctors between 2011-2019.