Bernie waits for Kit in The Rovers to discuss how they tell Gemma and Paul they have a brother. However, Kit is already over at the flat breaking the news. How will the twins react?

Meanwhile, Steve’s birthday party is not exactly what he was expecting and he is gutted to discover that Tim and Sally are at the unveiling of Tommy O’s bust.

Cassie offers to drive Steve to the party to confront them. Once there, they discover a way to get revenge on Tommy once and for all. What have they got planned?

Elsewhere, Toyah is horrified when she finds Leanne showing Amy an Institute video to help relieve her stress and realises she is considering investing.

Also, when George approaches Michael, hoping that he might be able to talk some sense into Glenda, he reveals that they’re no longer together as he disapproves of her recent behaviour.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 9pm or watch on ITVX now

Charity finds Belle upset outside The Woolpack. She gently encourages her to open up.

Belle tears up, but when she spots Tom coming, she shoves Charity and flees home in a panic.

Meanwhile, Cain and Moira apologise to each other for their previous frustration. They reconcile as they promise to work as a team moving forward.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now