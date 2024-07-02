Oliver Farnworth is heading to the village formerly known as Beckindale…

Oliver Farnworth:

“I am absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. The show has such a rich history, and the Sugden family is integral to that. I’m looking forward to bringing my character to life and working with such a talented and dedicated team.”

ITV’s Yorkshire-based saga Emmerdale is set to welcome a new character from the Sugden dynasty, heralding a new generation of the family who were introduced during the show’s first episodes in 1972. Oliver Farnworth will portray John Sugden, a new arrival who is expected to shake things up for Victoria Sugden, played by Isabel Hodgins, the only remaining family member in the village.

“Brooding and mysterious, John is holding all the secrets. What relationship is John to Victoria and what does his arrival mean to her?” – ITV

Set to introduce fresh challenges and intriguing relationships, he’ll become deeply entwined with the rich history of the Sugden family. He’ll also catch the eye of an unsuspecting resident, enriching the drama around his arrival. Oliver, who will first be on screen in August, is best known for his roles in Coronation Street, Hollyoaks, and the theatre tour, The Girl on the Train.

Emmerdale’s Producer, Laura Shaw:

“We are thrilled to have an actor with Oliver’s talent and presence join the Emmerdale family. The Sugden’s have always been central to Emmerdale, and introducing a new member opens up exciting possibilities for future storylines. Mysterious John’s arrival will no doubt create a stir in the village for Victoria and the wider community.”

Emmerdale Farm, as was, launched as part of the new ITV daytime schedules in 1972, the twice-weekly rural saga set in the village of Beckindale centred around the titular farm headed by Annie Sugden (Sheila Mercier) and her children Joe (Frazer Hines) and Jack (Andrew Burt and later Clive Hornby) and their extended family and friends in the area. While popular with daytime audiences it wasn’t until the 1990s that the show, rebranded Emmerdale, really hit the primetime ratings. Despite this, it has always covered topical and controversial storylines from its earliest days.

Emmerdale, weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1 and STV