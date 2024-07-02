★★★★★ “Lloyd Webber’s blockbuster makes a spellbinding return” – The Telegraph

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express – which opened this weekend at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre to huge critical acclaim across the media – has today extended booking through to June 2025.

Michael Harrison:

“Following the sensational response to Sunday’s Opening Night, and the huge critical acclaim for the show, I am thrilled to already be extending our run at Troubadour for a third time. Starlight Express has always brought a new generation into the theatre. From our very first performance, it’s been brilliant to see young and old come together to delight in Andrew and Richard’s iconic songs and the spectacular new setting in Wembley. There is overwhelming public demand for Starlight, and we are now releasing almost 150,000 new seats for sale. The race is on to get your tickets!”

The London return of the production introduces Jeevan Braich as Rusty, Kayna Montecillo as Pearl, Jade Marvin as Momma McCoy, Al Knott as Greaseball, Eve Humphrey as Dinah and Tom Pigram as Electra.

The cast also includes Jamie Addison, Jessie Angell, Ollie Augustin, Charles Butcher, Renz Cardenas, Catherine Cornwall, Jamie Cruttenden, Kelly Downing, Isaac Edwards, Asher Forth, Sam Gallacher, Lucy Glover, Pablo Gómez Jones, Scott Hayward, Lilianna Hendy, Dante Hutchinson, Lewis Kidd, Hannah Kiss, Oscar Kong, Emily Martinez, Deearna Mclean, Marianthe Panas, David Peter-Brown, Harrison Peterkin, RED, Bethany Rose-Lythgoe, Charlie Russell, Gary Sheridan, Jessica Vaux, Jaydon Vijn, Lara Vina Uzcatia, Sharon Wattis and Ashlyn Weekes.

The young actors are Shaniyah Abrahams, Cristian Buttaci, Alexander Brooks, Barnaby Halliwell, Mimi Soetan and Arabella Stanton.

As a child’s train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express’.

Seen by over 20 million people across the world, Starlight Express is a true theatrical event, fully immersing audiences of all ages inside a world of speed, song and storytelling, as the incredible cast of 40 whizz around and above, performing some of musical theatre’s most beloved songs, including AC/DC, Make Up My Heart, Light at the End of the Tunnel and the iconic Starlight Express.

The Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre is a state-of-the-art cultural destination in Wembley Park, London’s most exciting new neighbourhood, only 12 minutes from central London. The venue is a short 5-minute walk from the tube, moments away from iconic Olympic Way. There are great parking options on site and the theatre is easily accessible via the M25 and M1.