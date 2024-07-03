A bumper crop of new releases arrives on Rakuten TV this month…

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA, THE GARFIELD MOVIE, ABIGAIL, WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 2 and LOVE LIES BLEEDING available to rent or purchase in July.

Rakuten TV, one of Europe’s leading streaming platforms, enables viewers to rent, purchase or to watch films and entertainment content for free without a subscription.

FURIOSA: A MAD MAX SAGA is the latest in the Mad Max franchise. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, the post-apocalyptic action film is a high-octane feast following the story of young Furiosa as she battles to find her way home through a battle between warlords in the Wasteland.

For audiences looking for light comic relief, lovable cat Garfield returns to our screens in THE GARFIELD MOVIE, available from 9th July. Featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson, Garfield is back to his old tricks of getting into mischief alongside his pal Odie, this time as the pair are forced from their pampered lives to join Garfield’s dad on a risky heist.

Horror fans are treated to two nailbiters this month, with ABIGAIL, following the tale of criminals who get more than they bargained for when they kidnap a seemingly normal little girl; and WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY 2, as Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger go on a murderous rampage through Christopher Robin’s childhood town to seek their revenge. Both films are available on the platform now.

Available to buy from 2nd July, Kristen Stewart takes centre stage in the romantic thriller dark comedy LOVE LIES BLEEDING, in which a romance between a gym manager and a competitive bodybuilder ignites a violent turn of events in this 80’s set thriller.

Also, on Rakuten TV this month new titles available to purchase and rent include Jonathan Pie: Heroes and Villains. Baltimore, The Beast, The Rebellious Life Of Mrs. Rosa Parks and The Last Breath.

Viewers looking for free-to-watch films, Rakuten TV’s ad-supported section has also newly added a wide selection of movies, including The Devil’s Own, White Chicks, James Cameron’s Deep-Sea Challenge, Draft Day, Revolver, Warrior, The Rover and Terry Perry Presents Peeples.

Over in Rakuten TV’s FAST section, celebrating Shark Week from the 7 – 14th July, Waterbear has a range of shark related nature programming. Viewers can also tune into the newly launched VEVO POP, RED BULL TV, AX Men and Flipping Nation channels.

Ahead of the release of Despicable Me 4 and the new Twister in cinemas, viewers can catch up on all the previous Despicable Me and Illumination movies and original Twister movie on promotional offer to buy and keep for only £4.99.