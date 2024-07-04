Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service, Tubi has announced its launch in the UK.

Tubi has built exciting momentum in North America by engaging viewers with a free, personalised streaming service that offers an extensive library of blockbuster movies, popular TV series, and exclusive Tubi Originals. With nearly 80 million monthly active users, Tubi has emerged as the fastest growing U.S. streaming service since its debut on the Nielsen Gauge just over a year ago.

Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi:

“Tubi has spent the last decade honing our approach to vast, free and fun streaming in North America, and we feel that now is the perfect time to bring that recipe to UK audiences. We are launching with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the UK, designed to indulge viewers in everything from blockbusters to original stories to hidden gems. Most importantly, we’re committed to listening to what resonates with UK fans, and bringing them more and more of what they love.”

Tubi will launch with over 20,000 movies and TV episodes on-demand, featuring curated content from major global distributors such as Disney, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as a robust slate of exclusive Tubi Originals. Tubi’s content library in the UK pairs some of the best Hollywood films with modern British classics, and offers series with well-known UK TV franchises alongside new areas of discovery – from Bollywood and Nollywood to Arthouse Cinema.

David Salmon, EVP and Managing Director of International at Tubi:

“At a time when traditional programming feels homogenous and when finding what to watch feels like a chore, Tubi has been effective at delivering delight beyond the monoculture with content that appeals to diverse and vibrant fandoms. We believe that we can build a brilliantly broad, culturally ambitious offering that puts UK audiences back at the centre, and makes it fun and easy to enjoy great entertainment from around the world.”

Tubi is purpose-built to help audiences find the content they love. The platform uses sophisticated machine learning to deliver personalised experiences that make content discovery both surprising and delightful. Tubi is also committed to a 100% free ad-supported model that offers viewers frictionless onboarding and a low ad load. In the coming weeks, Tubi will be available for UK viewers to access as a free application on every major connected TV platform, iOS and Android smartphones, and on the web.

Tubi has established itself as a bold challenger brand in the U.S. where it most recently tied Disney+ in total viewing time according to Nielsen’s The Gauge Report and continued to be the #1 AVOD player. Tubi will bring its playful personality to the UK with a creative marketing campaign launching on 15 July. The campaign, “Watch what you actually want to watch” aims to combat entertainment snobbery and traditionalism – Tubi believes in taking the guilt out of guilty pleasure viewing. For more information, visit www.tubi.tv