Scarlett’s exciting getaway was complemented by a memorable stay at the recently reimagined five-star Disneyland Hotel…

Scarlett Moffatt looked like the happiest mum in the world last week as she embarked on a fun-packed family adventure at Disneyland Paris to celebrate her son Jude’s first birthday. The 33-year-old TV personality checked into the iconic five-star Disneyland Hotel last Tuesday with her fiancé, Scott Dobinson, 35, and their young son, Jude. Celebrating “miracle baby” Jude’s special milestone, they were determined to make the most of their holiday, which Scarlett described as “like being in a dream.”

As the getaway commenced, Scarlett opened up about the significance of the trip, saying: “Disneyland Paris was mine and Scott’s first holiday together, and we talked about how amazing it would be to return as a family. It feels so special to come back to celebrate our baby boy Jude’s first birthday.”

Not only a time for celebration, the holiday to Disneyland Paris also served as an important way to relax and spend time with her family. “Life is busy, and I always remind myself we work to live, not live to work,” Scarlett said. “It’s nice to have a few relaxing days with the family, focused on having fun and not worrying about everything else.”

“For me, moments like seeing my little boy see Sleeping Beauty’s Castle for the first time make all the nights when I’m in London away from home and can’t say night-night to Jude worth it. So as soon as I put my Minnie ears on, that was it. Out of office email on, time to relax, not set an alarm, and simply have fun!”

Disneyland Paris holds many nostalgic memories for Scarlett, who first visited Europe’s number one tourist attraction at the tender age of six. She recalled how arriving at the resort this time round instantly transported her back in time. “The first time I visited Disneyland Paris was in 1997 when I was only six. I remember it like it was yesterday, meeting Mickey and seeing the castle for the first time.”

“Whenever I go back, I’m transported back to that butterfly feeling in my tummy of being six again. Now I get to share those moments with my family, and it feels so special.”

Over three blissful days, Scarlett and her family embraced a variety of enchanting experiences and amenities at the luxurious hotel, which recently reopened after a stunning two-year reimagination, emerging as the world’s first hotel dedicated to Disney royalty. Their stay at Disneyland Hotel served as the perfect backdrop for their family escapade, with Scarlett and her loved ones sporting permanent smiles as they dove into beloved Disney character meet-and-greets and epic dining experiences.

Among the myriad of experiences that Scarlett and her family enjoyed at Disneyland Hotel was the grand Royal Banquet dining experience, inspired by the reception rooms found in castles around the globe. This special dining occasion invites guests to savour a regal feast within a gallery adorned with paintings depicting diverse Disney royal families, ensuring a truly enchanting experience.

Reflecting on her stay at Disneyland Hotel, Scarlett said: “Disneyland Hotel is always one of my favourite places to stay. Not just because of how comfy the beds are but because it feels magical. The staff always go above and beyond. I didn’t think the hotel could get any better but walking into the newly reimagined hotel for the first time – it certainly has the wow factor. The Disney castle crystal chandelier in the hotel lobby when you walk in is just spectacular.”

Scarlett continued: “The rooms are stunning. We stayed in a deluxe room, and from the hot chocolate to being able to watch Disney+ in bed, it was perfect. We were lucky enough to watch the nighttime shows in the Castle Club lounge on Jude’s birthday. This will be a memory I will cherish forever. They dim all the lights, play the music so you really feel like you’re amongst everyone in the crowd, but you are just steps away from your hotel room… and we were sipping a glass of Tattinger champagne which definitely added to the enjoyment!”

Scarlett and her family not only relished their stay at Disneyland Hotel but also fully embraced their visit to Disneyland Paris, immersing themselves in the resort’s array of entertainment. Their days were filled with exhilarating attractions, exploration of immersive lands, and captivating shows. This included being among the first to catch the new show Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland, a wild and modern take on the timeless story of Alice in Wonderland. This unique musical extravaganza is presented in the newly unveiled Theater of the Stars at Walt Disney Studios Park and is running until 29th September 2024.

Reflecting on the show, Scarlett said: “Alice & the Queen of Hearts: Back to Wonderland is a MUST SEE. It mixes the nostalgia of your childhood Disney with new, fun music you can sing along to. I almost felt like I was at an Ariana Grande concert. It’s got great audience participation, and without spoiling it for everybody, you literally don’t know where to look first. There are stunts on bikes, trampolines, dancers, pyros, and a very Mad Hatter.”

Scarlett and her family also enjoyed catching TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure show in Walt Disney Studios Park and enjoyed attractions like the Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups and Dumbo the Flying Elephant. The family also ventured to the Hero Training Center at the Marvel Avengers Campus, where they checked out the Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure. Their other highlights included Peter Pan’s Flight, Slinky Dog Zigzag Spin, Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain, and Phantom Manor.

“I loved doing the traditional rides with Jude like ‘it’s a small world,’ Peter Pan’s Flight, and Dumbo the Flying Elephant. It feels special sharing my childhood moments with my little boy. Scott enjoys the more interactive and thrilling rides,” said Scarlett.

One of Scarlett’s most memorable moments from the trip was seeing little Jude’s face light up during a character meet-and-greet with Toy Story character Jessie at Worlds of Pixar. “Jude loves Toy Story music and had his little Toy Story t-shirt on, so when we met Jessie and she made such a fuss of Jude, it was lovely. He kept giggling. I’m going to get that picture printed and put it up in his nursery. Seeing Jude’s face light up seeing the characters, I can’t even put into words how happy that makes my heart.”

Questioned about her Disneyland Paris wardrobe and if there were specific items or essentials that she made sure to pack for the trip, Scarlett said: “I like us to match as a family. My favourite outfits we wore were a red gingham dress with my Minnie ears, and Jude and Scott wore matching Mickey Mouse t-shirts. Little Jude also had a little Ratatouille outfit, and we bought him a little Remy while we were there. The shopping is always so much fun.”

And what are Scarlett’s top hacks for maximising the enjoyment of a Disneyland Paris vacation? “I would recommend the Disneyland Paris app. It has everything you need on there, from booking dinner to guaranteeing seats in shows, a wish list of rides so you can plan your day, and even a map which gives you direct directions,” she shared.

Reflecting on her overall experience and the most magical moment from her time at Disneyland Paris, Scarlett said: “It has to be seeing Jude’s face light up on his first ever ride, Peter Pan’s Flight, or when we walked through the castle as a family for the first time. Jude is our little miracle baby, and I didn’t know if I would ever get to experience the feeling of this magic as a family. I am so grateful I have and will never take moments like this trip to Disneyland Paris for granted. We’ve had the best time and will treasure these moments together forever.”

