This year’s esteemed host is best known for his sharp wit and engaging presence…

Well, that’s what the press announcement says, so it must be true. It also notes that Marcus will be bringing to the occasion a wealth of experience in the comedy and broadcast world.

Marcus Brigstocke:

“I’m delighted to be hosting this years British Podcast Awards. In the space of a few years I’ve gone from not understanding what they are to now being a certified podcast addict and even having one of my own! I’m excited to bring together the great and the good and the weird and the wonderful from the world of podcasting… In preparation for the event I will be launching a podcast in which I talk to myself for a joyous unedited seven hours about my time as host.”

Marcus also co-presents the popular comedy podcast his wife, Rachel Parris, called How Was It For You? With a career spanning over two decades – appearing on panel shows such asQI and Mock The Week and films such as Love Actually and Magic Mike III- The Last Dance – Marcus has become a household name. Attendees are set to have an unforgettable night filled with Brigstocke’s infectious humour and engaging insight, celebrating the creativity, diversity, and excellence in the podcasting community.

In addition to this, The Listeners’ Choice category which represents the only British Podcast Award decided by public voters rather than by judges’ decision, is now open to any podcast, regardless of whether or not they’ve submitted entries for other categories. Listeners can cast their vote on the BPA’s website at https://www.britishpodcastawards.com/voting.