Still in shock after the doctor’s news, Toyah is left reeling when he drops another unexpected bombshell.

Meanwhile, Nina makes out to Evelyn that Shona has called in sick in a bid to get Roy back to work in the café.

When Nina sets off the smoke alarm, Roy finally emerges from the flat and, putting on his pinny, agrees to get back to work.

Elsewhere, Kit warns Sarah that DS Swain has been doing some digging and she’s caught onto the fact that Nathan received some hush money to drop the case.

DS Swain drags her in for questioning and asks her directly if she knew who attacked Nathan and if she bought his silence with £10k. Will Sarah tell DS Swain the truth?

Also, Betsy starts her work experience at the factory and Fiz and Carla are impressed with her machining skills. Carla catches Betsy texting and confiscates her phone.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 9pm or watch on ITVX now

Paddy encourages a weary Mandy to apologise to Rhona for her behaviour at the double date the night before.

Will Mandy agree to make amends?

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 8.30pm or watch on ITVX now