Film fans can celebrate the highly anticipated release of Despicable Me 4 by attending special GentleMinions screenings at Showcase Cinemas nationwide.

The GentleMinions trend, which took the internet by storm when Minions: Rise of Gru hit the big screen in 2022, involved cinemagoers dressing up in smart attire to screenings of the film, mimicking the titular anti-hero, Gru.

And with the release of Despicable Me 4 this summer, the trend is set to take centre stage once again as Showcase Cinemas nationwide will host special screenings on July 13th and 14th, encouraging guests to dress up in smart attire once again to view the latest instalment of the Despicable Me franchise.

Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig return as Gru and Lucy Wilde, respectively, while a few identifiable voices join the star-studded cast including Will Ferrell, Joey King, and Sofía Vergara.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas:

“The GentleMinions trend became a cultural phenomenon during the release of Minions: Rise of Gru, and it’s wonderful to see the enthusiasm endure. These screenings offer a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to immerse themselves in the playful world of the Minions.”

To book your tickets to the Despicable Me 4 GentleMinions Screening, and to view important terms and conditions of entry, please visit the Showcase Cinemas website.