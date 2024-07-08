Medical hriller, Malpractice, has commenced filming today in Belfast…

Helen Behan and Jordan Kouamé reprise their roles as Dr Norma Callahan and Dr George Adjei of the Medical Investigation Unit (MIU), brought in to investigate a new doctor accused of malpractice.

Executive Producer and Writer, Grace Ofori-Attah:

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back a second series of Malpractice. This time, I’m excited to be delving into the world of Psychiatry, my medical specialty, with an incredible cast led by Tom Hughes, and fantastic crew led by Anthony Philipson. I can’t wait to get started.”

Joining Helen and Jordan are Tom Hughes, Selin Hizli. Zoë Telford, Hannah McClean, Seraphina Beh and Ace Bhatti.

Tom Hughes will play Dr James Ford, a Psychiatric Registrar in a North Yorkshire hospital. His personal life is a mess, and his colleagues might find him arrogant, but he appears committed to his vulnerable patients. So when he finds himself torn between a new mother attending a routine postnatal check-up and the sectioning of a floridly psychotic woman during a busy on-call shift, no one could predict the terrible consequences.

As George and Norma uncover a hospital seemingly at war with itself, to what lengths will James go to preserve his position? Is he a doctor with a God complex or the victim of wider problems?