Aljaž Škorjanec is making a comeback to the Strictly Come Dancing Ballroom as a Professional Dancer for this year’s series.

After a two year break, the fan favourite will be returning to our screens for the 20th year of the Beeb’s flagship entertainment show. The news was revealed this evening (Monday 8 July) on The One Show.

Aljaž said:

“I could not be more ecstatic to be back with the Strictly family! This year is such a special one for this legendary show, I can’t wait to be a part of it and make my return to the dancefloor. I had an absolute ball during my nine year stint on Strictly, during my time away I became a parent, which has been an exciting challenge in itself and now I’m ready to experience the Strictly magic again. It feels so right to be coming back, I missed the fun, glitter and the judges of course and I hope to make my daughter Lyra proud!”

Aljaž became a part of Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 and in his debut year, he won the Glitterball Trophy with Abbey Clancy. He has also danced with Alison Hammond, Helen George, Gemma Atkinson, and most recently, Sara Davies. Born in Slovenia, Aljaž started dancing at the age of five and achieved great success in his home country, winning 19 championships in Ballroom and Latin. For over a decade of competing, Aljaž represented Slovenia at a world level.

The performer is married to former Strictly pro Janette Manrara who now presents the spin-off show It Take Two. The couple welcomed a daughter, Lyra Rose Škorjanec, in July 2023.

Aljaž announced his departure from Strictly Come Dancing in March 2022.

Sarah James, Executive Producer of Strictly Come Dancing said:

“We are all so thrilled that Aljaž is back in the Strictly Ballroom, bringing his incredible choreography and passion for dance. During his nine series he was a firm favourite with viewers across the country, I’m sure everyone is in for a treat as he joins us to entertain the nation for a very special 20th year of the show.”

Strictly Come Dancing is a BBC Studios Entertainment Production for BBC One and BBC iPlayer,