Roy drifts in and out of consciousness, whilst his visitor stays at his bedside before disappearing.

When Roy tells Nina about his surprise visitor, she wonders if he is hallucinating. Who does he think he has seen?

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Matty returns to his cell as Les leaves to see his solicitor. Once Les has gone, Robbo arrives. Matty is worried to realise that Robbo has spoken to Amy.

Matty is trapped in his cell and terrified when Robbo reveals he’s learnt the truth and the menacing transphobe closes in on him.

Meanwhile, Billy breaks the bubble.

Elsewhere, Gabby is full of loathing when Jai indicates he will be staying around a bit longer for the kids’ benefit and tries to keep things light in front of them.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now