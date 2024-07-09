He’s survived the ‘price’ of fame and come out happier than ever…

Today on Lorraine, reality star and 90’s singer Peter Andre joins Lorraine in the studio to reveal how he’s found becoming a dad again and how COVID-19 has encouraged him to keep going in his fifties.

Sharing his opinion on age gaps in relationships which Lorraine discussed earlier in the programme, the singer who is seventeen years older than his wife Emily MacDonagh said: “There are little differences – music is one of the things I have noticed. You know when they say something like ‘ahh this is an old classic’ and it’s from like 2015. Like what do you mean an old classic? We’re thinking seventies and eighties are old classics. But no, it’s how you are with each other [that matters].”

Peter will celebrate nine years of marriage with his wife this week as he also revealed that his Mum and Dad are due to celebrate their seventieth wedding anniversary later this year. The singer said: “I’m praying mum will make it.”

Opening up about becoming a father again and whether or not he is getting much sleep, Peter said: “Whatever I say is never going to be as little as the sleep that Emily gets because she is breastfeeding so I can’t complain – it’s definitely trying the lack of sleep but it’s such a blessing isn’t it? She’s so beautiful.”

Revealing that he is not slowing down in his fifties, the singer said: “Before COVID-19 came along I was like ‘when I get to fifty I kind of want to step back from it all’ and then COVID came and we had that year where you weren’t allowed to do anything and I realised at that moment that I can not slow down. If anything it gave me more of a drive. I hope I keep going until my legs can’t carry me.”

Discussing how his kids are following in his footsteps, Peter said: “I am really trying to teach them about grafting – you can’t just get it, you’ve really got to work for it.”

