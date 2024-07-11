England’s victory over the Netherlands drew in a peak of 21.6 million viewers on ITV1 and ITVX, making it the highest peak audience on a single channel since December 2022.

The match between 8pm and 9:55pm had an average audience of 19.6 million viewers across TV and streaming, with 12.7 million viewers watching the overall coverage between 6.30pm and 10.45pm, accounting for a 64% share of viewing.

ITVX also achieved a record-breaking 16.8 million streams for the semi-final, marking the platform’s biggest livestream audience ever.

The final between England and Spain will be broadcast live on July 14th at 6:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.