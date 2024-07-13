Graziano Di Prima is leaving Strictly Come Dancing.

The Italian professional dancer’s departure comes amid reports of allegations about his conduct with a past participant on the show.

Confirming that he will no longer be a part of the show, the BBC said if issues are raised with them they will “always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate”.

In a statement on Instagram, Di Prima said he “deeply regrets” the events that have led to his departure, acknowledging that “my intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.”

Graziano Di Prima:

“I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime. Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away.

“While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.

“I wish the Strictly family and the BBC nothing but success in the future. I also want to thank everyone who has supported my career, both professionally and personally.

“When the time is right, I will share my story.”

Graziano joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2018 and has been partnered with radio DJ Vick Hope, Loose Women panellist Judi Love, TV presenter Kym Marsh and Love Island star Zara McDermott over the years.

A BBC spokesperson said:

“We can confirm that Graziano Di Prima is no longer a part of the line-up of professional dancers for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. While we would never comment on individual cases, it is well-known that the BBC has established robust duty of care procedures, and if issues are raised we will always take them seriously and act swiftly as appropriate.”

Giovanni Pernice will also not be part of the 2024 professional dancer line-up, following similar reports about his teaching methods. He denies any wrongdoing.

The line-up changes come as Strictly Come Dancing is set to mark its 20th year in the upcoming series.

Those who will feature include: Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Vito Coppola.

Aljaz Skorjanec, who won the BBC One series in his debut year in 2013 with model Abbey Clancy, is also set to return to the show following a two-year break.