The second series of the psychological thriller will return to Paramount+ UK & Ireland…

The four-episode run will see Celine Buckens (Show Trial, War Horse, The Castaways) and Tom Mison (Sleepy Hollow, Watchmen, See) reprising their roles of Tasha and Jack. Jordan Stephens (Tucked, Foundation, Smothered) also returns to play Sam while Katie McGrath (The Continental, Supergirl, Jurassic World) joins the cast in the lead role of Jen.

The second season picks up three years after the dramatic conclusion of series one, with Tasha now hiding in Cyprus with her daughter Emily (Liberty Miller: Malpractice), while Jen has moved on and is preparing to walk down the aisle for a second time.

Living under false identities, Tasha has started a new life for herself and Emily. However, Tasha is forced to abandon her fresh start when she learns that Jack has been released from prison early – having only served a year of his sentence. Jack appears to be a changed man, grieving the death of his daughter and searching for redemption from a newly engaged Jen.

With the shadow of the past haunting all three characters, attempts at moving on only bring them closer together, but who can each of them really trust, and can anyone truly change?

Sebastian Cardwell, Deputy Chief Content Officer, UK, Paramount:

“I am thrilled to be teaming up with Clapperboard, Blackbox Media and Night Train again for a second series of The Ex-Wife. The first series was a huge success and this time we promise viewers even more twists and turns! I can’t wait to see this incredible cast bring the next instalment of this drama to life.”

Directed by Paul Walker (Riviera) The Ex-Wife II is written by Polly Buckle (Love Rat), Nessa Muthy (Coronation Street) and David Turpin (The Cuckoo).