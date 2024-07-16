The drama continues for the Beales.

Cindy and George confront Ian before Peter and Bobby arrive.

Meanwhile, Gina probes Anna on whether Bobby is right for her as they get ready for their night out.

Later, Anna’s friends become concerned for her welfare when they suspect she may have been spiked, but when they look for her, she is nowhere to be seen.

Elsewhere, Penny tries to reason with Lauren for shouting at Junior, and echoes his concern that Louie may be struggling at school. A defensive Lauren soon softens after Kathy offers advice, and she later heads to The Vic to apologise to Junior.

Junior buys Lauren a drink and shares some words of encouragement. Later, Lauren seizes an opportunity and asks Jay for a trial shift at the Car Lot which he accepts.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now