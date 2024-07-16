David Wicks, played by Michael French, will be making a return to EastEnders for a brief period later this year as the show nears its 40th anniversary.

Despite the changes in Albert Square since his last appearance, the character of David remains an important part of its history as the smooth-talking womanizer, and son of infamous matriarch, Pat Butcher (Pam St Clement), and Pete Beale (Peter Dean).

Speaking of his return, Michael French said:

“I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time.”

The actor originally played the role of David between 1993-1996, before returning to the show for short stints in 2012 and 2013.

In March 1994, David was shocked to discover that Bianca Jackson, the woman he had begun to develop feelings for, was in fact his secret daughter. He tried to maintain a friendship with Bianca, but was forced to reveal the truth when she made advances towards him at the car lot. Another plot involved a short-lived romance with Sam Mitchell, causing tension with her brothers. David also reconnected with his son Joe, supporting him through a schizophrenia diagnosis.

However, his most memorable storyline was his affair with his half-brother Ian’s wife Cindy. Cindy left Ian for David, but returned when Ian threatened to take custody of their children. Feeling trapped, Cindy hired a hitman to get rid of Ian, fleeing with two of their kids when the police intervened.

David became an outcast in the square, leading him to leave in November 1996.

In January 2012, David returned to the square to see his mum Pat on her deathbed. He rekindled his relationship with childhood sweetheart Carol, but eventually backed out of the reunion, leaving Carol devastated as he drove away from the Square by himself.

He made a further return to Walford in September 2013 and was able to win Carol’s heart back. But when he didn’t show up for their wedding, Carol ended things with David and he left Walford again in May 2014.

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders Executive Producer said:

“David Wicks is undoubtedly one of EastEnders’ most beloved rogues, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented Michael French back to the legendary role as we lead up to the show’s 40th anniversary. David’s character was never shy of drama during his previous stints, and I can assure you this return will be no different.”

Whilst the circumstances of David’s latest return are yet to be revealed, one thing is for certain, when he is around, trouble almost always inevitably follows…

EastEnders, first look on the BBC iPlayer and every Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30 pm