Romesh Ranganathan is to host a new celebrity game show, Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents’ Evening, for ITV1 and ITVX.

The 3×60 series, produced by Ranga Bee Productions, will feature three celebrities each week competing to win money for their chosen charity. The famous faces will team up with their parents, sons, or daughters to compete in a game where it’s not about what you know, but what your parents think you know.

Romesh will be doing his best to keep his own mum, Shanthi happy as she assists in managing the game and the team’s points, while also making sure her son stays in line.

Romesh Ranganathan said:

“I am really grateful ITV has given me the chance to host this brand new series. I am less grateful, they also gave the chance to my mother.”

The celebrities taking part include:

Alison Hammond and her son Aidan

Tony Bellew and son Corey

Joel Dommett and mum Penny

Mel B and daughter Phoenix

Jonathan Ross and daughter Honey

Carol Vorderman and son Cameron

Iain Stirling and his mum Alison

Richard Madeley and daughter Chloe

Vicky Pattison and mum Caroll

In each round it’s down to the parents to determine what they think their (adult) kids know, but how well do they really know them?

With a combination of list and picture questions, along with buzzer rounds, the grown-up children must answer correctly. However, it’s the parents who select the questions, taking a risk on how many their kids can get right. If they meet expectations, they win the money; if not, the cash is divided among other teams.

The team with the most money gets to compete in the final round with their parent, aiming to double their winnings for charity.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment, Commissioning ITV said:

“In this brand new celebrity game show packed full of laughter and embarrassing revelations, we will see how much these famous parents and kids really know each other. With Romesh as host and his mum, Shanthi, keeping him in check too, viewers will be treated to plenty of comedy as well as chances to play along and join in at home.”

The show will air in a primetime slot on ITV1.