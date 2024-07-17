Will Mellor and Ralf Little will bring their renowned chemistry to U and U&Dave later this year with Will & Ralf Should Know Better.

Pulling back the curtain on a bickering bromance that stretches over 20 years, Will and Ralf are finding out how they can improve life as two middle-aged men in their forties.

Each themed episode of the four-part series will see the pair embark on encounters and challenges that will test their attitudes on everything from embracing their ‘spiritual’ side, facing their fear of ageing and discovering the perils of living off-grid with no toilet paper. Viewers will be privy to all the action alongside the fly-on-the-wall intimate conversations that only two best mates could have.

Whether they’re being open-hearted and honest, ridiculously competitive, or just winding each other up, Will and Ralf Should Know Better will let the nation bear witness to two friends getting life right but more often getting it oh so very wrong.

Will Mellor:

“I’ve wanted to do a series like this for years! Going on a journey with Ralf to open our minds and push our limits … what could possibly go wrong!? We’re both in our 40s now and probably a bit set in our ways, so now is the perfect time to see how we could be doing life better. Hopefully, we’ll come out of it better equipped for the modern world and, ideally, still in one piece.”

Ralf Little:

“I am thrilled to be working with Will again as it’s always so much fun. We’ve just finished our podcast tour and I thought I might get a bit of a break from him! This time we get to explore how we should be living in the modern world while educating ourselves and having a laugh at the same time. I can’t wait to get going”.

Will and Ralf Should Know Better is commissioned for UKTV by Jason Dawson, commissioning executive. The series is ordered by Cherie Hall, Dave channel director and Hilary Rosen, director of commissioning. Will and Ralf Should Know Better is produced by Edinburgh TV Festival’s Small Indie of The Year, Afro-Mic Productions, and supported by Northern Ireland Screen. The executive producers are Alison Foster and Emma-Rosa Dias.

Will and Ralf Should Know Better will air on U&Dave and stream on U later this year.