Further guest stars are now confirmed for Bookish – a brand-new six-part drama created by Emmy Award-winning writer Mark Gatiss.

Filming is now underway in Belgium with Paul McGann (Annika, Doctor Who) will star as Mr Kind in episodes 5 and 6, alongside Tim McInnerny (One Day, Ten Percent) as ‘D’ , Elizabeth Berrington (Henpocalypse!, Fifteen-Love) as Sylvia Orr, Mark Umbers (Hotel Portofino) as Victor Orr and Angeliki Papoulia (The Lobster) as Princess Ruhije.

Mark Gatiss writes and stars as the erudite and unconventional Gabriel Book who, from his antiquarian bookshop, helps the police to solve a variety of mysterious crimes. With three main cases in the series, each storyline spans two-episode instalments.

London, 1946 is the dynamic, dangerous and chaotic setting for this stylish new detective drama, with the eccentric Gabriel Book (Gatiss) at the very heart of the story: a self-appointed consultant detective to the local police. The thousands of books that line the shelves of his shop provide him with all the knowledge he needs.

Book has gathered around him a host of lovable, damaged misfits whom he informally protects, cajoles, and mentors. His wife Trottie (Polly Walker) runs the wallpaper shop next door. She’s a charismatic adventuress whom Book loves deeply but not physically, for they are in a ‘lavender’ marriage to help conceal Book’s sexual orientation in a time when it was illegal to be gay.

Bookish marries post-war nostalgia with the reckless and life-affirming atmosphere of the times, creating a fast-paced and stylish detective drama. It will air on Alibi in 2025.