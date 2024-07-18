Fans of the vegetable can get their hands on a limited edition Kevin the Carrot soft toy…

Kevin the Carrot fans will be jumping for joy as the nation’s favourite carrot has been spotted on Aldi’s latest TV ad. As the Official Supermarket Partner of Team GB and ParalympicsGB, the supermarket has announced that Kevin has received a sporty makeover to celebrate the Paris 2024 Games, and Aldi shoppers can get their hands on their very own limited-edition version.

Sprouting in the middle aisle from 25th July, the new limited edition soft toy will be available for just £3.99. Dressed in his sporty best with a blue Union Jack headband, Kevin is ready to go for gold. Kevin and sporting fans alike better run, jump or dive into stores to get their hands on the sought-after carrot, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone! What’s more, eagle eye-d shopper might spot a sporty version of their favourite vegetable in Aldi’s latest TV ad, launching on screens nationwide today.

The medal-worthy return of Kevin the Carrot comes as the supermarket launches a Sports Bursary with Team GB and ParalympicsGB to provide much-needed coaching and funding to local teams, schools and clubs.

Ten winning sports groups will be selected by Aldi and Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes to receive the unique Sports Bursary, which includes a ‘money can’t buy’ coaching session at their club, led by a Team GB or ParalympicsGB athlete to inspire the next generation of athletes. To top it off, they will receive a cash prize of £1,500 to buy bespoke equipment and facilities, and Aldi vouchers.

Team GB and ParalympicsGB are also getting a helping hand from the official supermarket sponsor, Aldi. Heavy weightlifter Emily Campbell and para-sprinter Thomas Young have been using their local Aldi store in Broughton Astley, Leicester, for some last-minute training.

Set to compete in the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris this summer, the pair used heavily packed shopping bags and even a till conveyor to get in one of their many training sessions ahead of the games.

Emily, who revealed that she needs to consume up to a whopping 4,400 calories a day when training to maintain her strength and energy, said: “It’s not every day you get to work up a sweat in your local supermarket, so when Aldi approached me to offer an alternative space to train in, I was very intrigued. I can’t say I’ve ever used baskets of groceries before, but my skills were put to the test and it was a lot of fun”.

ParalympicsGB athlete Thomas — a self-proclaimed Aldi Cuthbert Cake fanatic — took to the store conveyor belt to race against the famously speedy Aldi tills ahead of his fifth Paralympic games. Thomas took home the gold medal in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games for the T38 100m and with some help from Aldi, is right on track to clinch the top prize once again.

Thomas said: “I knew I would be put through my paces on Aldi’s tills as we all know the checkout staff are speedy, but it’s just what I needed before we head to Paris! I had to have some of my go-to chewy sweets for my usual sugar kick and I was wearing my GB socks as it’s part of my ritual to wear funky, colourful socks to help me get in the zone.”

When divulging his training and dietary routines, Thomas revealed that he avoids his favourite fruit, oranges, when preparing to run due to sickness caused by the acid. Instead, Thomas reaches for beef jerky and popcorn to keep his body powered up. He added: “It’s easy to pack and of course nice to eat!”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK:

“We’ve proudly supported Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes for the past nine years including providing food vouchers to help keep them fuelled through our Nearest and Dearest Programme. We’re pleased to help Team GB and ParalympicsGB in any way we can and were delighted to offer one of our stores as a training facility to help Emily and Thomas get some last-minute training in before they head to Paris.”

