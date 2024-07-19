Dune: Prophecy will air on Sky and NOW before the end of 2024 the broadcaster has confirmed….

The epic six-episode season stars Academy Award® and BAFTA nominee, Emily Watson OBE, alongside Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May and Mark Strong, will debut later this year on Sky and streaming service NOW.

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel SISTERHOOD OF DUNE, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments to critical acclaim, the first of which garnered six Academy Awards®.