Lauren goes to the cafe to apologise to Roy. She then heads to the Rovers where Bobby offers her his bed for the night. Carla is furious when she finds out.

Meanwhile, Toyah searches the internet in vain for dirt on Rowan. Rowan puts pressure on Nick to invest in the new resource centre, threatening to blow the secret of his affair with Toyah.

After rifling through Rowan’s jacket pockets, Toyah finds his driving licence and reverse images the picture of him. What will she find?

Elsewhere, Betsy tells Beth she wants in on the action or she will report her to Carla. Alone in the factory, Beth reluctantly shows Betsy how to sew the counterfeit labels onto the knock-off t-shirts.

Also, Dylan is thrilled when Stu agrees to give him a trial shift at Speed Daal. When Maria reveals that Mason’s been released, Sean and Dylan are horrified.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Liam is unnerved that Ella is back in the village when he bumps into her.

Meanwhile, Vanessa has an idea that pleases Suzy.

Elsewhere, Rose twists the knife harder.

Also, Tom continues to make Belle feel guilty about the termination and secretly makes plans to put distance between them and her family.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm