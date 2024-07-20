Benson Boone has expanded his Fireworks & Rollerblades World Tour with new dates across Europe and the UK.

After wrapping up his recently announced US tour dates in October, Boone will kick off the EU/UK run on November 2 in Brussels, Belgium. After performances in Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam, and more, the tour wraps up with two nights at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on November 19 and 20. See the full list of dates below.

A special fan presale goes live Monday, July 22 at 10am local time, with public on-sale beginning on Thursday, July 25 at 10am local time. Tickets will be available HERE.

Benson will be on the road supporting his acclaimed debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades via Night Street Records/Warner Records. Its 2x-Platinum single “Beautiful Things” — which is the #1 most-streamed song this year to date — logged an impressive 7 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #1 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, and vaulted to #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song also just joined the “Billions Club” on Spotify, crossing 1 billion streams on the platform and amassing over 1.8 billion total streams to date. Fireworks & Rollerblades also includes the fan-favorite tracks like “Cry,” “What Do You Want,” and the rapidly-rising “Slow It Down,” which is currently in the top 20 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio, the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and climbing.

Boone recently returned with new music this past Friday as his original song “Death Wish Love” arrived as part of the Twisters movie soundtrack.

Fireworks & Rollerblades continues a trend of big moments for Benson. Last month, he opened for Taylor Swift’s ERAS Tour in London at Wembley stadium, following a performance with Lana Del Rey at Hangout Festival in May. Earlier this year, Boone launched his fully sold-out Fireworks & Rollerblades Tour, playing shows across the globe.

In February, iHeartRadio named him an On The Verge Artist, and last year, he was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and MTV’s Global PUSH Artist for October. Meanwhile, his PULSE EP generated tens of millions of streams for tracks like “What Was,” “Little Runaway,” and “Sugar Sweet.”

UK and Europe dates

Nov 2 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

Nov 4 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

Nov 5 — Paris, France @ Adidas Arena

Nov 11 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Nov 14 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

Nov 15 — Dusseldorf, Germany @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Nov 17 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia

Nov 19 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Nov 20 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton