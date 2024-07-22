Aviation issues for the disabled are highlighted in a Channel 4 documentary…

In this powerful documentary, Sophie Morgan sends a group of disabled travellers undercover to expose the shocking service they can experience when flying.

From wheelchairs being broken to a passenger having to drag himself on the floor to use the toilet, this important programme reveals the battle that disabled flyers face.

Determined to inspire change, Sophie visits both the White House and Downing Street and also discovers an invention that could allow passengers to stay in their wheelchairs while flying.

Sophie also becomes the first British female paraplegic to take a zero-gravity flight, to show that if you can make aerospace accessible, aviation should be too.

Sophie Morgan’s Fight to Fly airs tonight on Channel 4 at 9 pm