Sonia and Reiss are on the lookout for extra work, but Reiss finds himself in a situation he didn’t expect when he lands a temporary job with Kim at Fox & Hair.

Over at the Boxing Den, Reiss is thrilled when Sharon agrees to settle the debt, but Phil wants answers. Sharon confesses she hasn’t been keeping track of the finances lately, prompting Reiss to make a quick exit.

Meanwhile, Sharon and Linda have a heart-to-heart at No.43 regarding Dean and the upcoming trial. Elaine gives Linda some encouragement while wrapping a gift for Lexi, but becomes worried upon noticing an empty vodka bottle.

Elsewhere, Tommy ditches his summer job to visit Phil at No.55 and persuade him to reconcile with Kat. An angry Kat shows up, leading to a heated argument between her and Phil. Kat sends Tommy home as tensions rise between the two.

Also, Penny clashes with Ravi after Avani steals an item from her stall, and later confides in Chelsea about her job prospects. Impressed by Penny’s previous promotional work, Chelsea suggests she organise a night at Peggy’s.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Cain and Charity head to Wales after Belle and Tom.

When Cain and Charity arrive at the trashed holiday cottage, they find blood on the wall and no Belle in sight.

Meanwhile, Tracy continues to berate Ella about her suitability for the receptionist role.

Elsewhere, Laurel approaches Jai with a request.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm

Frankie visits Freddie in the hospital, concerned about what he may have overheard. Misbah reports that there is no change in his condition.

Later, Frankie and Grace bond.

Meanwhile, Tony tries to talk to Diane about her drinking and anxiety. He worries that she is self-medicating, but she is defensive. Later, Diane opens up about the stress of bringing up the children – and Ro transitioning.

Elsewhere, Mercedes is worried about Warren, but he asks her to help win over her family. Receiving threats he thinks are from Blue, Warren is increasingly paranoid and spiralling.

Mercedes tells the family about Casa McQueen, but not how she acquired it. John Paul is wary.

Hollyoaks, E4, tonight at 7pm or watch on Channel 4 streaming now