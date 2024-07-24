The summer of sport continues…

On 26th July, Paris plays host to the 33rd Olympics. Over two weeks, sport becomes a global focus in which the best athletes on the planet compete for gold in a range of disciplines. Rakuten TV, one of the leading streaming platforms in Europe is celebrating the arrival of the Olympic Games with an extensive range of content linked to the world of sport. Audiences will be able to enjoy a line-up of exclusive Originals, movies and FAST channels focussed on sport.

Rakuten TV’s Originals collection presents stories of optimism, empowerment, and diversity through original, exclusive, and free content, including:

Watch free programming across a range of FAST channels (free ad-supported television), including:

Red Bull TV: One of its standout events this season is Red Bull Cliff Diving, where the world’s best divers compete in spectacular jumps from cliffs and elevated platforms.

FIFA+: The channel will hold a content marathon that will include original content and previous FIFA tournaments such as the U-17 or U-20 World Cup or the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Tennis Channel: The latest tennis news, tournaments, match highlights, rankings, and player updates.

Euronews, Reuters, CNNi, Bloomberg TV, Breaking News: Each of these news channels will be bringing audiences the latest news from the Olympics, game highlights and commentary from experts in the world of sport and some live coverage.

Further sports related FAST Channels include: DAZN Women’s Football, Fuel TV, World of Free Sports, Wonder, Nitro Circus, USGA, PGA Tour. A wide selection of sport-focussed movies, which are available to rent, buy or watch for free. This includes: